All-India conference on role of livestock in food security begins at SKUAST-K

Srinagar: A three-day national conference and symposium on ‘Technology Driven Physiological Capacity Building in Livestock for Food Security and Sustainability’ commenced Tuesday at Sher-e-Kashmir University of Agricultural Sciences and Technology of Kashmir, Shalimar campus here.

A statement of SKUAST-K issued here said that the 31st Annual Conference and Symposium of the Society of Animal Physiologists of India (SAPICON-2023) was organised by SKUAST-K’s Division of Veterinary Physiology, FVSc&AH Shuhama and SAPI.

About 250 delegates from various agricultural universities, veterinary colleges and universities, ICAR institutions, and IITs from across the country are participating in the conference.