All-India conference on role of livestock in food security begins at SKUAST-K

Srinagar: A three-day national conference and symposium on ‘Technology Driven Physiological Capacity Building in Livestock for Food Security and Sustainability’ commenced Tuesday at Sher-e-Kashmir University of Agricultural Sciences and Technology of Kashmir, Shalimar campus here.
A statement of SKUAST-K issued here said that the 31st Annual Conference and Symposium of the Society of Animal Physiologists of India (SAPICON-2023) was organised by SKUAST-K’s Division of Veterinary Physiology, FVSc&AH Shuhama and SAPI.
About 250 delegates from various agricultural universities, veterinary colleges and universities, ICAR institutions, and IITs from across the country are participating in the conference.
Chief Secretary AK Mehta, virtually inaugurated the SAPICON-2023 and addressed the gathering as the chief guest.
While congratulating SKUAST-K for hosting this important national conference, Mehta said that J&K needs to be future-ready to provide solutions to all the food-related upcoming challenges.
He said technology is the way forward for agriculture 4.0 and SKUAST-K has to play a pivotal role in providing the new tech-based solutions.
Talking about the conference theme, he said, that 40% of the total income of the agriculture sector is going to come from livestock, therefore this cannot be ignored. He said to become self-sufficient in mutton, poultry, and milk production, there is a need for technology and knowledge-driven smart livestock farming.
Vice Chancellor, SKUAST-K, Prof Nazir A Ganai said the varsity had emerged as a premier institution.