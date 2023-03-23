ALLEN announces admissions from 1st week of April

Kota: The admission announcement of ALLEN Career Institute Pvt Ltd was done with a poster release.
ALLEN core team members along with ALLEN directors Dr. Govind Maheshwari, Rajesh Maheshwari, Naveen Maheshwari and Dr. Brajesh Maheshwari were present at ALLEN Sankalp Campus, Kota.
Dr. Brajesh Maheshwari, Chairman, ALLEN Career Institute said that ALLEN’s offline classes for medical and engineering entrance exams are the best in the country. “We want to give this experience to every student. Now ALLEN is aiming to reach the homes of those students who are either unable to reach us due to some reason or cannot come to ALLEN centres to study. To fulfil their dreams, ALLEN is offering the best education sitting at home.”
Allen Digital Head Anand Maheshwari said that courses have been announced for classes 6 to 12 and 12th pass in Allen Digital. The live batches of Pre-Nurture (Class 6 to 10) will start from 5 and 6 April, JEE-Mains and Advanced from 4, 5 and 6 April to 20 April, batches for NEET-UG from 3 April, 5 April, 6 April and 7 April. Along with this, live and recorded batches are also being offered.
Students from class 6 to 10 can strengthen their preparation on the lines of offline classes by joining ALLEN Digital. “If the students of these classes join the courses of ALLEN Digital, then they will not face any difficulty in joining ALLEN offline in big classes and also will be able to maintain their pace of success.”