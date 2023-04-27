ALLEN announces free coaching for students

Kota: ALLEN Career Institute has announced free coaching for one thousand students under the Asha Scholarship Scheme on the 35th foundation day.
Along with this, a rally was taken out in the morning from Allen Sankalp to Khade Ganesh Ji temple and a health check-up camp was also organised on the foundation day.
Allen Career Institute is being operated by the directors Dr. Govind Maheshwari, Rajesh Maheshwari, Naveen Maheshwari and Dr. Brajesh Maheshwari, all four brothers together. Next Generation, Aviral Maheshwari, Aman Maheshwari, Anand Maheshwari, Keshav.
Maheshwari and Aaradhya Maheshwari are also sharing many responsibilities together.
Giving information in this regard, the Director of the Institute, Dr. Govind Maheshwari, said that ALLEN Career Institute, established on April 18, 1988, is celebrating its 35th foundation day.
“ Social concern and excellence are at the core of ALLEN and is committed to giving its best in the interest of the students. Moving forward on this principle of success through values, this year we have resolved to provide free education to one thousand students,” Maheshwari said, adding that ALLEN is providing education through study centers in 53 cities of 22 states and 4 union territories of India along with 7 countries. “In collaboration with the state governments of all the states, talented students from underprivileged families studying in government schools will be given free coaching under the ASHA scheme at various centers of ALLEN.”
“Earlier also, students have been given free education in collaboration with many state governments. Projects are running in many states including Rajasthan, Haryana, Madhya Pradesh, and Assam. About 300 students of COVID-affected families are being given free education. Similarly, up to 90 percent of scholarship is being given to the children of martyrs under the Shaurya scholarship. Fee concession is also given to the children of Army, and Paramilitary forces personnel. Apart from this, talent is also being encouraged under various scholarship schemes of ALLEN,” a statement said.