ALLEN announces free coaching for students

Kota: ALLEN Career Institute has announced free coaching for one thousand students under the Asha Scholarship Scheme on the 35th foundation day.

Along with this, a rally was taken out in the morning from Allen Sankalp to Khade Ganesh Ji temple and a health check-up camp was also organised on the foundation day.

Allen Career Institute is being operated by the directors Dr. Govind Maheshwari, Rajesh Maheshwari, Naveen Maheshwari and Dr. Brajesh Maheshwari, all four brothers together. Next Generation, Aviral Maheshwari, Aman Maheshwari, Anand Maheshwari, Keshav.