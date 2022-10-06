ALLEN Career Institute Srinagar conducts grand felicitation ceremony of 'ALLENSHARP-2022'

Dr Tasaduq Hussain Mir, Director School Education Kashmir (DSEK) was the Chief Guest on the occasion. As per a handout, during the ceremony, top rank holders of the scholarship examination which was conducted on 31st July 2022 and 21st August 2022 were felicitated and cash reward of Rs 6,27,100 and scholarship upto 90% were distributed among various rank holders of of class 8th, 9th, 10 and 11th.

Rank 1 holders of classes 10th and 11th were presented with highest cash rewards of Rs. 51,786 each and other cash rewards were Rs 25,786 to Rs 5786 for ranks 2 to 20.