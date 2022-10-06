ALLEN Career Institute Srinagar conducts grand felicitation ceremony of 'ALLENSHARP-2022'

Srinagar Oct 6: ALLEN Career Institute Srinagar Thursday conducted a grand felicitation ceremony of 'ALLENSHARP-2022' (Allen Scholarship cum Reward Program) at SKICC Srinagar and also celebrated NEET(UG)-2022 Results by felicitating top rankers.
Dr Tasaduq Hussain Mir, Director School Education Kashmir (DSEK) was the Chief Guest on the occasion. As per a handout, during the ceremony, top rank holders of the scholarship examination which was conducted on 31st July 2022 and 21st August 2022 were felicitated and cash reward of Rs 6,27,100 and scholarship upto 90% were distributed among various rank holders of of class 8th, 9th, 10 and 11th.
Rank 1 holders of classes 10th and 11th were presented with highest cash rewards of Rs. 51,786 each and other cash rewards were Rs 25,786 to Rs 5786 for ranks 2 to 20.
Ceremony also included various event performances by the students of ALLEN Srinagar. ALLEN Srinagar also felicitated around 52 School Principals of various prominent Schools of the Valley and provided them with the certificate of acknowledgement and presented token of gratitute.
In the ceremony ALLEN Srinagar also celebrated NEET(UG)-2022 Results, and felicitated its toppers. Nouman Javed Bhat with J&K(UT) Rank-4 and AIR-920 was among the students felicitated.
Amit Mohan Agarwal, Mentor, ALLEN Srinagar, said that in the NEET-UG results, students of Allen Srinagar had achieved records in just the second year of its establishment. Nouman Javed Bhat, a student of Allen, has secured AIR-920 and scored 679 marks out of 720. Nouman has been Allen Srinagar’s classroom student for two years. Along with Nouman Javed Bhat Mohd Mohsin Sheikh secured 648 marks and Muzammil Farooq with 646 marks.