ALLEN Career Institute Srinagar conducts toppers’ talk, motivational session for NEET aspirants

He also shared how attending regular exams and doing its analysis, sitting with faculty members helped him to score more marks and gain confidence in the final days of his preparation for the test.

As per the statement, the parents and students who attended the event posed many questions to Bhat.

“Answering one of the queries from a parent sitting in the audience to which the mother of Nauman mentioned that ALLEN Career Institute faculty members helped a lot to increase his score in NEET exam and advised students to remain under the strict guidance and mentorship of the Faculty members,” added the statement.

The event also included a motivational session for NEET 2023 aspirants by Dr. Nikhil Mehta, Medical-Academic Head of ALLEN Mumbai, City Head of ALLEN Latur, Maharashtra & Academic Head of ALLEN Srinagar.

In his session, he motivated the students how to concentrate on all three subjects Physics, Chemistry and Biology, as all the three subjects are important for a student to top in the test.

Those who attended the event also celebrated the completion of two years of Nowgam campus of the institute.