Amar Singh College celebrates Teachers’ Day

Sringar: Amar Singh College Srinagar Tuesday observed Teachers’ Day to mark the 135th birth anniversary of Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan, a renowned scholar, recipient of Bharat Ratna, first Vice-President, and second President of independent India.

An official spokesman in a statement issued here said that Radhakrishnan had written extensively on Indian philosophy, and ethics, more specifically on Advaita Vedanta, Universalism and communal harmony.

The event began with a warm welcome address by Prof Heena Amin, Convenor, Cultural Committee, Amar Singh College who briefly flagged off the event, followed by an enlightening inaugural address presented by the principal of the college Prof Sheikh Ajaz Bashir.

The principal threw light on the role played by teachers in nation-building and emphasised the need for obedience and respect towards teachers to succeed in life. He also distributed the flowers among teachers as a symbol of love, respect, and an acknowledgement of their good work.

The faculty appreciated this compassionate gesture coming from the head of the institution.