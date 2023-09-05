Amar Singh College celebrates Teachers’ Day

Sringar: Amar Singh College Srinagar Tuesday observed Teachers’ Day to mark the 135th birth anniversary of Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan, a renowned scholar, recipient of Bharat Ratna, first Vice-President, and second President of independent India.
An official spokesman in a statement issued here said that Radhakrishnan had written extensively on Indian philosophy, and ethics, more specifically on Advaita Vedanta, Universalism and communal harmony.
The event began with a warm welcome address by Prof Heena Amin, Convenor, Cultural Committee, Amar Singh College who briefly flagged off the event, followed by an enlightening inaugural address presented by the principal of the college Prof Sheikh Ajaz Bashir.
The principal threw light on the role played by teachers in nation-building and emphasised the need for obedience and respect towards teachers to succeed in life. He also distributed the flowers among teachers as a symbol of love, respect, and an acknowledgement of their good work.
The faculty appreciated this compassionate gesture coming from the head of the institution.
The event was hosted by the students of the college who treated their teachers to a gala event and showcased their talent in various cultural programmes. The students presented various scintillating cultural programmes, poetry, song and dance and delivered thoughtful speeches, and a short skit relevant to the theme of Teachers’ Day.
Audiences present on the occasion, both students as well as teachers, expressed their deep appreciation for the various programmes presented at the event.
The programme concluded with a vote of thanks delivered by Mehlika student of the 6th semester who thanked the principal of Amar Singh College, Convenor Cultural Committee, faculty and the students of Amar Singh College for making this programme a huge success.
The programme was moderated by Arshi Yaqoob, a student in the 9th semester of IG English and Arif student from the BA 4th semester.
Prof Ovais, Head Department of Persian, acted as rapporteur for the event.