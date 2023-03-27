Amar Singh College organises plantation drive

Srinagar: Amar Singh College, Srinagar organised a mega plantation drive on the eve of World Arbor Day under the slogan “Each one plant one” in the campus here today.
The main objective of this programme was to make students aware about importance of plants in maintaining ecological balance.
This drive was particularly dedicated to G20 for the well being of mother earth so that humanity can thrive in a safe future.
G20 has prioritised plantation of all varieties of plants in order to focus on arresting land degradation, ecosystem restoration and climate sustainability. This programme was part of Green Campus Initiative flagged by Principal Prof. Bashir Ahmad Rather who inaugurated the event by planting a sapling in the college campus.