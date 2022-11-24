Amid cold wave, DSEK proposes winter vacation for Kashmir schools from Dec 1

Srinagar: The Directorate of School Education Kashmir (DSEK) has proposed winter vacations in a phased manner from the first week of December for Kashmir schools and winter zone schools of Jammu.

The move comes in the wake of the cold wave that has gripped Kashmir as all the meteorological stations in Kashmir recorded sub-zero temperature.

A MeT official said that all the places in Kashmir recorded sub-zero temperatures.

Talking to Greater Kashmir, Director School Education Kashmir (DSEK) Tasaduq Hussain Mir confirmed that a proposal had been submitted to the government for winter vacation of schools in a phased manner.