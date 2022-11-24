Amid cold wave, DSEK proposes winter vacation for Kashmir schools from Dec 1

Srinagar: The Directorate of School Education Kashmir (DSEK) has proposed winter vacations in a phased manner from the first week of December for Kashmir schools and winter zone schools of Jammu.
The move comes in the wake of the cold wave that has gripped Kashmir as all the meteorological stations in Kashmir recorded sub-zero temperature.
A MeT official said that all the places in Kashmir recorded sub-zero temperatures.
Talking to Greater Kashmir, Director School Education Kashmir (DSEK) Tasaduq Hussain Mir confirmed that a proposal had been submitted to the government for winter vacation of schools in a phased manner.
“I have proposed to announce winter vacation from kindergarten to class 5th from December 1 while the winter vacation for class 6th to 8th has been proposed from December 5," he said.
Mir said that winter vacation for classes 9th to 12th has been proposed from December 10.
Notably, the demand for announcement of winter vacation for Kashmir schools had come from all walks of life given the lack of heating arrangement in government schools.
Complaints were also pouring in from students of the majority of private schools about the lack of heating arrangements in these institutions.
The students were seen shivering the entire day and most of the kids had fallen ill due to the prevailing cold wave.
The DSEK earlier said that the winter vacations were subservient to weather conditions and classwork would continue till weather allows.
Meanwhile, an official said that the directorate submitted the proposal for winter vacation of schools due to the prevailing cold wave and the lack of proper infrastructure and heating arrangement in schools.
“It is a reality that our schools do not have heating facilities in place and majority of schools up to middle level lack basic infrastructure as well. The situation in schools in rural areas is grim,” the official said.
He said that the schools also have accommodation problems, which makes it difficult for the students to attend the classes in this cold weather conditions.
Meanwhile, the DSEK said that the government would make the formal announcements of winter vacations after the proposal gets approved.