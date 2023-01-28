Amid demands, KU to hold special exam for GATE examinees

Srinagar: The Kashmir University (KU) has decided to hold a special examination for the B.Tech 6th semester students appearing in the upcoming GATE examination.

The decision has been taken after the 6th semester engineering students of KU's Institute of Technology (IoT) Zakura demanded deferment of their major exams scheduled from February 3 to 15 of 2023. They complained that around 300 students have applied for GATE exams but were left at a crossroads due to clash in dates of both the examinations.

The demand to postpone the exam was put forth by the students saying that the GATE Exam (All India Exam) was also scheduled on February 4, 5, 11, and 12 of 2023 and clashes with the KU's examination scheduled for 6th semester engineering students.