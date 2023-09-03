Anantnag school teacher to receive National Teachers’ Award from President

Anantnag: The teachers and students at a government school in Chittergul village of south Kashmir’s Anantnag district erupted in joy after a teacher from their institute was selected for this year’s National Teachers’ Award.

Riyaz Ahmed Sheikh, a teacher at Government Middle School Poshnari, Anantnag, would receive the award from President Droupadi Murmu in New Delhi on September 5.

Sheikh, 38, a resident of Chittergul, Anantnag, has been posted at the school located in outlying Poshnari village, some 35 km from Anantnag town, over the past 13 years.

“The award has triggered a wave of euphoria among the students and teachers,” Sheikh said.