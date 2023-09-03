Anantnag school teacher to receive National Teachers’ Award from President

Anantnag: The teachers and students at a government school in Chittergul village of south Kashmir’s Anantnag district erupted in joy after a teacher from their institute was selected for this year’s National Teachers’ Award.
Riyaz Ahmed Sheikh, a teacher at Government Middle School Poshnari, Anantnag, would receive the award from President Droupadi Murmu in New Delhi on September 5.
Sheikh, 38, a resident of Chittergul, Anantnag, has been posted at the school located in outlying Poshnari village, some 35 km from Anantnag town, over the past 13 years.
“The award has triggered a wave of euphoria among the students and teachers,” Sheikh said.
A postgraduate in English, Sheikh has been awarded for making a remarkable contribution to the education sector.
“When I joined the school, the roll of girl students was very low. I prodded the parents into sending their girl children to school, and today we have a good number of such students,” he said.
Most of the students enrolled in Sheikh’s school come from socially and economically disadvantaged sections.
However, his dedication and hard work made them perform well in both academics and other activities.
“Fifteen students of our institute have completed a three-year snow ski course held at Gulmarg,” Sheikh said.
The school was included in the list of PM SHRI schools this year, given its remarkable performance.
The school has also received the district level Swach Vidyalaya Puraskar 2021-2022.
A total of 75 teachers from different states and union territories would receive the award on September 5, 2023, from the President.