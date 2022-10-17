Army Goodwill School Raghavan celebrates annual day

Srinagar: The Army Goodwill School, Raghavan in Machhal Sector celebrated its annual day cum alumni meet on 17 October with great zeal and enthusiasm.

This is a popular event in the school’s calendar and eagerly awaited by the students as well as the alumni who come every year to impart life lessons to the young ones and witness the Annual Cultural Fest with the current students.

The event was marked by a colorful cultural programme and attended by a total 90 students, 80 alumni, and 150 villagers.