Art and literature exhibition held

Anantnag: Army Goodwill School Khanabal, in collaboration with Youth Club Anantnag, conducted "Fankaar - Art and Literature Exhibition" today.

According to a press note, the exhibition was held with an aim to promote the budding talent of South Kashmir.

The event was one of its kind where more than 30 national and local authors, columnists, calligraphist, photographers and sketch artists showcased their talent.