Art and literature exhibition held

Anantnag: Army Goodwill School Khanabal, in collaboration with Youth Club Anantnag, conducted "Fankaar - Art and Literature Exhibition" today.
According to a press note, the exhibition was held with an aim to promote the budding talent of South Kashmir.
The event was one of its kind where more than 30 national and local authors, columnists, calligraphist, photographers and sketch artists showcased their talent.
The event was attended by Mir Wajahat, Session Judge, Anantnag as Chief Guest, who appreciated the work of the artists and motivated the youth to follow their passion.
The event enthralled the audience with scintillating cultural programme, to include Kashmiri folk dance, Bhangra performance, poetry recital and other events by local artists. The event was a big success amongst the populace and was appreciated by one and all, the press note said.