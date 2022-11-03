Aryans agriculture students shine in Punjab University results

Srinagar: Students of Aryans Group of Colleges, Rajpura, Near Chandigarh, brought laurels to their parents, college and their state.

Students namely Chirag Soni of Haryana bagged 1st position by scoring 86%, Shivani of Bihar bagged 2nd position by scoring 84% and Shivangi of Bihar bagged 3rd position by scoring 80% in B.Sc Honours Agriculture (8th Semester) examination conducted by Punjabi University, Patiala.

Dr. Anshu Kataria, Chairman, Aryans Group while congratulating the students and faculty for the hard work said that “our students are competing & shining in every field like academics, sports, innovations, cultural etc.”

Feeling ecstatic over the achievement, the toppers said that “this feeling is something which cannot be expressed in words.” We are thankful to our teachers and parents, because of whom we are able to make our parents, teachers proud of ourselves, they added.