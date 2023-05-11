Aryans celebrates International Nurses Day

Srinagar: Aryans Institute of Nursing (AIN), Rajpura, Near Chandigarh celebrated International Nurses Day under the theme "Our Nurses Our Future" at Aryans Campus. B. Sc. Nursing, GNM and ANM students participated in the various activities organised on the occasion.

The function commenced with the lamp lighting ceremony. Students organized an oath ceremony, Rangoli Competition, Poster making Competition, Cultural & sports activities etc on the occasion to mark the celebration and exhibit their responsibilities towards society.

Nidhi Chopra, Principal, Aryans Institute of Nursing gave information that the students also took the oath to uphold the values of their Nursing profession.

Students while taking oath pledged to serve the society with their profession during their studies as well as after the completion of their course.