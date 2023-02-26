Aryans collaborates to hold film award function

Srinagar: The Punjabi Entertainment Festival and Awards (PEFA), 2023, was organised with full zeal and enthusiasm by Five Wood Media in association with Aryans Group of Colleges, Rajpura, Near Chandigarh. Many renowned artists of bolly wood and polly wood as well as many prominent personalities attended the event.

The award night was inaugurated by Punjab Culture and Tourism Minister Anmol Gagan Mann by lighting the candle.

Sapan Manchanda, Founder, PEFA; Dr. Anshu Kataria, Chairman, Aryans Group and Punjabi actress and anchor Satinder Satti honored various artists with the awards. While releasing the new edition of Punjabi Industry Data Information & Telephone Directory, Sapan Manchanda said that the purpose of “this award show is to honour the personalities, who are recognized in the world of Punjabi cinema and music, in the form of awards and also to keep those names of Punjabi cinema and music alive who have put in their efforts to keep this industry going.”

Kataria while congratulating artists and appreciating Fivewood and PEFA said that Punjabi cinema and music has come a long way from the troubled times of 80s and 90s. “Not only in Punjab or India, Pollywood has its roots worldwide. The PEFA has done commendable work by organizing such an event which is an inspiration to upcoming artists.” On the occasion, Gippy Grewal, Satinder Sartaaj, Yograj Singh, Binnu Dhillon, Dev Kharoud, Amar Noori, Charanjit Singh Jazzy B, Maninder Buttar, Sardar Sohi, Sunita Dhir, Sargun Mehta, Gurpreet Ghuggi, Vijay Tandon, Sarabjit Cheema, Shipra Goyal, Jaswinder Bhalla, Mannat Noor, Gurmeet Singh and AV Sarha, Ashish Duggal, Prince Kanwaljit Singh, Jasmine Bajwa, Kartar Cheema, Hardeep Grewal, Anita Shabdish, Simarjit Singh, Happy Raikoti, Amberdeep Singh, Kulwinder Billa, Khan Saab, Raj Shokar etc.were present. Film distributor Munish Sahni, the famous actor of Hindi and Punjabi films Mukesh Rishi, singer Sarghi Maan, and music producer Dinesh Aulakh were honoured with a special appreciation award by PEFA. On this occasion, apart from Laddi Kangar, Gurpreet Khetla, an associate of PEFA, and other famous personalities of the Punjabi industry were present. Punjabi singer Sarabjit Cheema, Vicky, Bennett Dosanjh, Raman Gill, Sangram Hanjara, Sarghi Mann and other famous singers entertained the audience with live performances.