Aryans College observes World Consumer Rights Day

Srinagar: On this year’s theme “Empowering Consumers through Clean Energy Transitions”, World Consumer Rights Day was celebrated by Aryans College of Law, Rajpura, Near Chandigarh.
Adv. Varun Bansal, Book of World Record Holder and Advocate at District Courts Bathinda was the keynote Speaker of the event and addressed Aryans LLB & BA LLB students.
Dr. Anshu Kataria, Chairman, of Aryans Group presided over the event. Bansal while addressing mentioned that the day signifies celebration and solidarity in the international consumer movement, demanding that consumer rights are to be respected and protected. “Each consumer has the right to have information about the quality, potency, quantity, purity, price and standard of goods or services,” he explained.
Bansal further said that the rights given to consumers under the “Consumer Protection Act, 2019 are Right to Protection, Right of Information, Right of Choice, Right of Hearing & Right of Redressal.”
“The Consumer has the right to choose the product, be protected from hazardous goods, be informed about the performance and quality of all products, to be heard in all decision-making processes related to consumer interests, to seek redressal,” he elaborated.
On the occasion, Aryans students organised an awareness rally. It is to be mentioned that every year, World Consumer Rights Day is celebrated on March 15 to acknowledge and recognise the rights of consumers. The day raises global awareness about consumer rights, consumer protection and empowerment.