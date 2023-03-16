Aryans College observes World Consumer Rights Day

Srinagar: On this year’s theme “Empowering Consumers through Clean Energy Transitions”, World Consumer Rights Day was celebrated by Aryans College of Law, Rajpura, Near Chandigarh.

Adv. Varun Bansal, Book of World Record Holder and Advocate at District Courts Bathinda was the keynote Speaker of the event and addressed Aryans LLB & BA LLB students.

Dr. Anshu Kataria, Chairman, of Aryans Group presided over the event. Bansal while addressing mentioned that the day signifies celebration and solidarity in the international consumer movement, demanding that consumer rights are to be respected and protected. “Each consumer has the right to have information about the quality, potency, quantity, purity, price and standard of goods or services,” he explained.