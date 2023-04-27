Aryans delegation meets Bihar Governor

Srinagar: A delegation from Aryans Group of Colleges, Rajpura, Near Chandigarh met with Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar, Governor, Bihar. The delegation was led by Dr Anshu Kataria, President of the Punjab Unaided Colleges Association (PUCA) and Chairman, Aryans Group.
Arlekar said that it “is great to know that around 1000 students from Bihar are studying at the Aryans campus and apart from academics students are excelling in placement, cultural, sports and innovations activities thus bringing laurels to the entire state.”
He motivated Aryans to keep doing good and hard work for needy and deserving students. He appreciated the efforts of the Aryans Group in the last 15 years in the field of education. He also recalled his visit to the Aryans Campus when he was serving as Governor of Himachal Pradesh.
Dr. Anshu Kataria thanked the Governor and discussed that the New Education Policy (NEP) launched in 2020 is a much-needed policy designed to eliminate all gaps and old patterns to provide a “new age, centralized and comprehensive education to all students.” “A discussion was also done on the various scholarship programs being offered at Aryans Group for the needy and deserving students.”
Governor learned about different student welfare schemes being offered at Aryans Group of Colleges. Kataria also apprised the Governor that Aryans has introduced new paramedical courses including Medical Lab Science, Cardiac Care, Anesthesia, Radiology etc.
Vikas Kumar, Chief Executive Officer, Wizard Tech Academy, Chapra and Er. Anil Kumar, Coordinator, Aryans College were present.