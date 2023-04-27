Aryans delegation meets Bihar Governor

Srinagar: A delegation from Aryans Group of Colleges, Rajpura, Near Chandigarh met with Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar, Governor, Bihar. The delegation was led by Dr Anshu Kataria, President of the Punjab Unaided Colleges Association (PUCA) and Chairman, Aryans Group.

Arlekar said that it “is great to know that around 1000 students from Bihar are studying at the Aryans campus and apart from academics students are excelling in placement, cultural, sports and innovations activities thus bringing laurels to the entire state.”

He motivated Aryans to keep doing good and hard work for needy and deserving students. He appreciated the efforts of the Aryans Group in the last 15 years in the field of education. He also recalled his visit to the Aryans Campus when he was serving as Governor of Himachal Pradesh.