Aryans delegation meets Ex-MHRD Minister Prakash Javadekar

Srinagar: Chairman, Aryans Group of Colleges, Rajpura, Near Chandigarh; President, Punjab Unaided Colleges Association (PUCA) & President, Federation of Self Financing Institutions (FSFTI), All India, Dr. Anshu Kataria today met with Prakash Javadekar, Former Minister, Human Resource Development in Thiruvananthapuram, Kerala, today.
Both had a discussion at length regarding the New Education Policy (NEP). Dr. Kataria said that Javadekar has led the strong foundation of NEP in the country.
Kataria also thanked Javadekar for his special initiative to bring the policy of transparency in the All India Council of Technical Education (AICTE), New Delhi & also taking up the issue of faculty: students ratio from 1:15 to 1:20 on the demand of FSFTI, All India.
Javadekar also mentioned that during his tenure, the online approval system was also strengthened with AICTE.
Later he discussed that NEP will surely change the education map across the country.
It is to be mentioned that Javadekar has taken vast initiatives in the various fields including digital format of degrees, Sarthi Programs, 32 new educational channels, better opportunities for differently abled students; recruitment at IIM & IIT;anti ragging campaigns, plans for 10 lakhs unemployed youth; common entrance examination for all central universities etc.