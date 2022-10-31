Aryans delegation meets Haryana Governor

Rajpura: A delegation from Aryans Group of Colleges, Rajpura, Near Chandigarh met with Bandaru Dattatreya,Governor, Haryana. Dr. Anshu Kataria, Chairman, Aryans Group of Colleges, Rajpura, Near Chandigarh & Aryan Kataria, Chief Executive Officer, Aryans Group were present.
Governor greeted Aryans delegation & motivated them to keep doing the good & hard work for needy and deserving students. He appreciated the efforts of Aryans Group in the last 15 years in the field of education.
Dr. Anshu Kataria thanked the Governor & discussed that the New Education Policy (NEP) launched in 2020 is a much-needed policy designed to eliminate all gaps and old patterns to provide a New Age, centralized and comprehensive education to all students.
It will provide a holistic education system that is rooted in the Indian ethos and contributes directly to the rapidly transforming India, added Kataria.
Kataria further said that Aryans has emerged as the first choice for needy & deserving students of the region as various scholarship programs are being offered for job oriented programs.