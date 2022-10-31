Aryans delegation meets Haryana Governor

Dr. Anshu Kataria thanked the Governor & discussed that the New Education Policy (NEP) launched in 2020 is a much-needed policy designed to eliminate all gaps and old patterns to provide a New Age, centralized and comprehensive education to all students.

It will provide a holistic education system that is rooted in the Indian ethos and contributes directly to the rapidly transforming India, added Kataria.

Kataria further said that Aryans has emerged as the first choice for needy & deserving students of the region as various scholarship programs are being offered for job oriented programs.