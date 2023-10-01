Aryans get approval to start post Basic BSc nursing course

Srinagar: Indian Nursing Council (INC), New Delhi has granted approval to Aryans Institute of Nursing, Rajpura, Near Chandigarh to start Post Basic BSc Nursing with an intake of 20 seats. The approval has been given to conduct B. Sc. Nursing course from the session 2023-24.

Dr Anshu Kataria, Chairman, Aryans Group said that today, doctors & nurses are on the front lines. As per reports, the post-COVID net employment change 2018-2030 for health professionals will be a whopping around 112%. The nurse to population ratio is 1:670 against the norm of 1:300, as per the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW), added Kataria.

Nidhi Chopra, Principal, Aryans Institute of Nursing further added that the ratio of nurses to the population is very low, as per norms set by the World Health Organization (WHO). Keeping in view, this course has been started in Aryans as the demand for nursing professionals is projected to increase in the coming years, she explained. It is to be mention that Aryans Institute of Nursing is already running GNM & ANM & B. Sc. Nursing courses.