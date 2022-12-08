Aryans inaugurates immigration office in Chandigarh

Srinagar: On the 74th birthday of Prof. Roshan Lal Kataria, founder of Aryans Group, a new immigration office “Aryans Overseas” was inaugurated in Sector 17 in front of The Taj, Chandigarh where students will get a chance to study abroad in various programs.

The inauguration and ribbon cutting was done by Prof Roshan Lal Kataria followed by Lamp Lighting ceremony. The core team of Aryans which has been working for 15 years in Aryans Group of Colleges also present on this occasion.