Aryans inaugurates immigration office in Chandigarh

Srinagar: On the 74th birthday of Prof. Roshan Lal Kataria, founder of Aryans Group, a new immigration office “Aryans Overseas” was inaugurated in Sector 17 in front of The Taj, Chandigarh where students will get a chance to study abroad in various programs.
The inauguration and ribbon cutting was done by Prof Roshan Lal Kataria followed by Lamp Lighting ceremony. The core team of Aryans which has been working for 15 years in Aryans Group of Colleges also present on this occasion.
While thanking the students, parents, stakeholders for their cooperation for the last 15 years Dr. Anshu Kataria, Chairman, Aryans Group said that from Aryans Overseas office students can take study abroad options in various countries like Canada, Australia, UK, USA, New Zealand etc.
It is to be mentioned that Aryans Group of Colleges has developed a series of international study programs with 500+ partner colleges & universities in Canada with the driving vision to rapidly evolve into a centre of international education excellence.
Pathways, Credit Transfer & Direct Programs are available for Undergraduate & Postgraduate programs at Aryans Group with paid Co-Op & PGWP.