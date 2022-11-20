Aryans law students participate in Bar Council seminar

Srinagar: A legal seminar on “Young Lawyers: Transcending Legal Barriers” was organised by the Bar Council of Punjab and Haryana, Chandigarh, on Saturday at the Law Auditorium of Panjab University.

The LLB & BA LLB students of Aryans College of Law, Rajpura, Near Chandigarh, participated in the seminar in which five different working sessions were conducted and the event saw the participation of over 2000 final year law students from different parts of the country and more than 500 young advocates.

The event saw the presence of some of India’s eminent jurists and personalities like Justice Krishna Murari, Judge, Supreme Court of India; Sh. Manohar Lal Khattar, Chief Minister, Haryana; Justice Ravi Shanker Jha, Chief Justice, High Court Punjab and Haryana; Baldev Raj Mahajan, Advocate General of Haryana); Professor Raj Kumar (Vice Chancellor, Panjab University etc.