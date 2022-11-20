Aryans law students participate in Bar Council seminar

Srinagar: A legal seminar on “Young Lawyers: Transcending Legal Barriers” was organised by the Bar Council of Punjab and Haryana, Chandigarh, on Saturday at the Law Auditorium of Panjab University.
The LLB & BA LLB students of Aryans College of Law, Rajpura, Near Chandigarh, participated in the seminar in which five different working sessions were conducted and the event saw the participation of over 2000 final year law students from different parts of the country and more than 500 young advocates.
The event saw the presence of some of India’s eminent jurists and personalities like Justice Krishna Murari, Judge, Supreme Court of India; Sh. Manohar Lal Khattar, Chief Minister, Haryana; Justice Ravi Shanker Jha, Chief Justice, High Court Punjab and Haryana; Baldev Raj Mahajan, Advocate General of Haryana); Professor Raj Kumar (Vice Chancellor, Panjab University etc.
Justice Krishna Murari in his address said that advocacy is not a profession but a practice of living with austerity and contentment. “Material things are not the measure of one’s success. What matters is how satisfied you are with your work. There is no shortcut to success. A lawyer can give direction not only to a case but to the whole society, as has been done since time immemorial,” he said.
Manohar Lal Khattar told the young students that with the passage of time, statutory changes keep happening and the lawyers must adapt to these changes. “The Central government keeps introducing new laws. Some laws are amended from time to time. It is necessary for a young lawyer to have complete knowledge of these and surpass barriers”, Khattar said.
Justice Ravi Shanker Jha, while addressing the audience, referred to quotes from the Mahabharata and touched upon legal ethics and etiquette. He highlighted the vital importance of dharma, ancient texts and scriptures and how one needs to know the road to the destination before starting their journey.
S Suvir Sidhu, while referring to ‘Sankalp se Siddhi’, underlined the importance of such seminars and how the Bar Council has undertaken the road to progressive development and digitization. He highlighted how the Bar Council has been engaged in lawyers’ welfare activities during Covid-19, and while the council celebrates Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav, it also commemorates 60 years of its establishment in 1961.
Lekh Raj Sharma shared his views on legal works in Hindi and Punjabi. He said that it is very important that legal work should be understood by all the people for which regional language should be used at all possible levels.