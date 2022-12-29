Aryans Law students score big in Punjabi University Patiala results

Dr. Anshu Kataria, Chairman, Aryans Group congratulated the students and faculty for the hard work. He said that Aryans students are doing well not only in academics but in sports, innovations, cultural also.Such excellent results by the students add more name and fame to the College, added Kataria.

It is to be mentioned that Aryans is the only Law College in the region to be associated with the Common Law Admission Test (CLAT). For the first time, Pearson VUE on behalf of Law School Admission Council (LSAC) has made Aryans College of Law the Exam Centre for Law School Admission Test (LSAT).

The score of the test is being used by famous law schools of America & Canada i.e Harward, Yale, Stanford University, British Columbia, Chicago etc.