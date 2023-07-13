Aryans Law students shine in Punjabi University Patiala results

Srinagar: Law students of Aryans College of Law, Rajpura, Near Chandigarh, brought laurels to the college in the examinations conducted by Punjabi University, Patiala.

In BALLB, 2nd semester examination, Sukhwant Kaur bagged 1st position with 82%, David and Jyoti bagged 2nd position with 80% respectively and Anish bagged 3rd position with 76% marks.

Dr. Anshu Kataria, Chairman, Aryans Group congratulated the students and faculty for their hard work. He said that Aryans students are doing well not only in academics but in sports, innovations and culture also. Such excellent results by the students add more name and fame to the college, added Kataria.

Aryans was the only Law College in the region to be associated with Common Law Admission Test (CLAT) in the years 2019,2020 and 2021.For the first time, Pearson VUE on behalf of Law School Admission Council (LSAC) has made Aryans College of Law the Exam Centre for Law School Admission Test (LSAT). The score of the test is being used by famous law schools of America and Canada.