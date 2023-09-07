Aryans, MRSPTU to organise healthcare job fest on September 23

Srinagar: Giving golden opportunity to the students of north India, Aryans Group of Colleges, Rajpura will organise a job fest on 23 September at Aryans Campus.

The aspiring freshers, experienced can visit Aryans Website i.e. www.aryans.edu.in for free online Registration. Around 20 renowned companies will recruit the candidates for around 300 vacancies.

Dr. Buta Singh Sidhu, Vice, Chancellor, MRSPTU said that MRSPTU is always committed to provide better placements to its students. This job fest will provide opportunity to the prospective employers as well as students passed out from the university to have an open interaction to discuss the employability potentials and suitability required to meet the job requirements.

Harjot Singh Sidhu, Director-Training and Placement Officer said, it is expected that this job fest will elicit a good response and large number of youth will flock for the interviews with all pharma companies. Job openings are available in different fields like Pharmacist, Nursing Care, Marketing, Manufacturing, Drug Safety, Quality Assurance, Quality Control, Health Worker, Paramedical Staff, Legal Manager etc.