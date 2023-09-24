Aryans Pharmacy students observe World Pharmacist Day

Srinagar: On this year's theme " Pharmacists Strengthening Health Systems- Angdaan Mahadan" and observing the vision of International Pharmaceutical Federation (FIP) and World Health Organization (WHO), Aryans College of Pharmacy Rajpura, Near Chandigarh celebrated “World Pharmacist Day”. Various activities were organised and the BPharma and DPharma students participated enthusiastically.

Prof. (Dr.) Tejvir Kaur, Head Department of Pharmacy, Govt Medical College, Patiala while addressing said that pharmacists are the reason why people get the best from their medicines and “ they are using their experience, knowledge, and expertise to make the world a better place for everybody. “ “Moreover, they give access to medicines, advice people on how to properly take them and so much more,” added Singla.