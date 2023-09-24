Aryans Pharmacy students observe World Pharmacist Day

Srinagar: On this year's theme " Pharmacists Strengthening Health Systems- Angdaan Mahadan" and observing the vision of International Pharmaceutical Federation (FIP) and World Health Organization (WHO), Aryans College of Pharmacy Rajpura, Near Chandigarh celebrated “World Pharmacist Day”. Various activities were organised and the BPharma and DPharma students participated enthusiastically.
Prof. (Dr.) Tejvir Kaur, Head Department of Pharmacy, Govt Medical College, Patiala while addressing said that pharmacists are the reason why people get the best from their medicines and “ they are using their experience, knowledge, and expertise to make the world a better place for everybody. “ “Moreover, they give access to medicines, advice people on how to properly take them and so much more,” added Singla.
Dr. Krishan Singla, Principal Aryans College of Pharmacy said that the celebration of pharmacists’ day is a valuable tool to promote the profession and honour the crucial role played by pharmacists in improving global outcomes. Various activities including tree plantation drive, poster presentation, speech etc were organised, added Singla.
It is to be mentioned that every year on 25th September, World Pharmacist Day is celebrated. Pharma students participated in poster presentation and skit. A student rally mentioning this year theme was also organized in nearby area to aware everyone about the role of pharmacist.