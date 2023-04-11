Aryans shine in university's computer engineering result

Srinagar: Students of Aryans College of Engineering, Rajpura, Chandigarh have brought laurels to the college by giving outstanding results in the semester examinations held through I K Gujral Punjab Technical University, Kapurthala, Jalandhar.
In B Tech Computer Science Engineering, in the 7th semester, Sumranjeet Kaur won the first position with 8.13 SGPA, Gurpreet Singh secured second position with 7.74 SGPA, and in BTech Computer Science Engineering 5th semester, Manisha Chaudhary secured first position with 7.87 SGPA and Manzoor Malik secured second position with 7.87 SGPA.
Dr Anshu Kataria, Chairman, Aryans Group congratulated the students and faculty on their hard work. He further said that the students are exhibiting good performance in every field including education, sports, innovations, culture, etc. With the rise of the IT industry in the modern era, the demand for software engineers or computer science engineers is expected to increase rapidly.
Dr JK Sehni, Director, Aryans College of Engineering, said that after completing a degree in Computer Science, not only India but also the whole world opens up a gateway to various opportunities.
The toppers expressed great joy upon achieving success and said that it is a feeling that cannot be put into words. They attributed their success to the guidance of their families and teachers.