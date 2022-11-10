Aryans to hold 2-day Youth Fest from November 14

Srinagar: Maharaja Ranjit Singh Punjab Technical University has allotted its Youth Festival-2022 to Aryans Group to be held on 14 and 15 November.

The college was informed of this vide letter No. MRSPTU/Cultural/677 and the theme of the festival would be “Lehraunda Punjab”. Minister, Social Security, Woman and Child Development, Govt. of Punjab, Dr. Baljit Kaur would be chief guest while S . Gurlal Singh, MLA, Ghanaur, and Prof. Dr. Buta Singh Sidhu, Vice Chancellor, MRSPTU, Bathinda is the chief patron. Dr. Anshu Kataria, Chairman, Aryans Group of Colleges would preside over the function.

Around 20 colleges of the region and hundreds of the students would participate in various cultural activities. The day-1 would include giddha, classical dance, folk song, orchestra, painting, rangoli, photography, natak, mimicry, weston items, poster making, cartooning, bhangra, mime, skits etc would be the main attractions for day-2.