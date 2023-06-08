Aryans to honor top creators at ‘Kashmir Youtube Festival’ in Srinagar

Srinagar: To celebrate the top creators of Kashmir on one stage, Aryans Group of Colleges, Chandigarh is going to honour the creators in an event titled “ Kashmir YouTube Festival ‘’ in Srinagar. The event would be organised in association with Fashion Fiesta, hk hyundai and is organised by Aadam’s Apple.

Chief Guest of the event would be Athar Aamir Khan, Municipal Commissioner, Srinagar while the Guests of Honour would be Muzaffar Ahmad Shah , SSP, Srinagar & Dr. Anshu Kataria, Chairman, Aryans Group of Colleges. Artists from various categories would be honoured in this event.