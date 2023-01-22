Aryans to organise job fest

Srinagar: Giving golden opportunity to the students of North India, Aryans Group of Colleges, Rajpura, Near Chandigarh has announced its 55th Aryans Job Fest: A multidisciplinary recruitment drive to be held on 15 March at Aryans Campus. Companies from Healthcare, Pharma, IT, ITES, Education, e-commerce and manufacturing will participate in the job fest.
The aspiring freshers/ experienced can visit Aryans website i.e. www.aryans.edu.in for free online registration. Around 20 renowned companies will recruit the candidates for around 300 vacancies.
Dr. JK Saini, Director, Aryans Group, said that thousands of fresher candidates from the tricity and other peripheral areas have already stepped into the job market this year after their graduation and post graduation. In this fest, job opportunities would be available for B.Tech, MBA, nursing, pharmacy, agriculture, BBA, BCA, BA, B.Com, M.Tech, Diploma, ITI etc.
It is to be mentioned that Aryans has achieved several milestones in the field of placements.
Till now Aryans has successfully conducted 54 job fests at its campus in which over 1000 companies and over 25,000 candidates have participated.