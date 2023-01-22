Aryans to organise job fest

Dr. JK Saini, Director, Aryans Group, said that thousands of fresher candidates from the tricity and other peripheral areas have already stepped into the job market this year after their graduation and post graduation. In this fest, job opportunities would be available for B.Tech, MBA, nursing, pharmacy, agriculture, BBA, BCA, BA, B.Com, M.Tech, Diploma, ITI etc.

It is to be mentioned that Aryans has achieved several milestones in the field of placements.

Till now Aryans has successfully conducted 54 job fests at its campus in which over 1000 companies and over 25,000 candidates have participated.