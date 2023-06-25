Aryans to start Bachelor of Physiotherapy course

Srinagar: Aryans Group of Colleges, Rajpura, Near Chandigarh is going to start a 4.5 years Bachelor of Physiotherapy (BPT) Course from 2023-24. The candidates who have passed 12th with Physics, Chemistry and Biology with minimum 50 percent marks would be eligible to apply for this Course. A helpline 98765-99888 for the candidates has also been launched for the students who want to make their career with this Course.

Dr. Anshu Kataria, Chairman Aryans Group while thanking MRS Punjab Technical University (MRS-PTU), Bathinda said that we are really grateful that MRSPTU has chosen Aryans Campus for this Course. He said that out of 120 allotted seats, 10 seats would be given free of any tuition fee to those students who have secured 95 percent in 12th & are needy & deserving. Further he added that Scholarship will be given on Merit cum means basis. Also for SC/ST candidates the admission will be free of cost.

Physiotherapy is a very promising, rewarding and a satisfactory profession as paramedical science has a larger role & responsibility in a hospital scenario. After clearing the licensing examination of a given country, it opens up wide opportunities for the physiotherapists in the health industry. BPT Graduates are also eligible for courses like hospital administration, business management, public health management & various other postgraduate programs.