Aryans, White Globe to organise Scholarship Mela in Anantnag

Srinagar: Chandigarh-based Aryans Group of Colleges in association with White Globe and Habba Khatoon organisation is going to organise a scholarship mela for tribal students of the Valley on August 18 at Kokernag Garden, Anantnag.

A statement said that Dr Anshu Kataria, Chairman Aryans Group, Chairperson White Globe, Advocate Sheikh Saba, Advocate Syed Junaid Sadaat and Suhail Manzoor, Director Habba Khatoon Organisation while giving more information said that for the event the scholarship helplines 84938-33965 & 6005877780 have been launched from where the students can take more information about various scholarships program being offered by the group.

Dr Kataria said, "We highly appreciate the efforts of the J&K Tribal Department especially Dr Shahid Iqbal Choudhary, Secretary, Tribal Affair Dept, Dr Haroun Malik, Special Secretary & Dr Abdul Khabir, Deputy Director, Tribal Affairs Department, Jammu and Kashmir for their efforts in enhancing the scholarship upto 200% for tribal students of J&K on the request & report submitted by Aryans."