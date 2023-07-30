AS College announces admissions to Under Graduate programmes as per NEP

Srinagar: The Amar Singh (AS) College Srinagar has announced admission for various Under Graduate (UG) programmes for the current academic year -2023.

In a notification issued here, the AS College, which is one of the constituent Colleges of Cluster University Srinagar (CUS), is offering admission to UG Courses under National Education Policy (NEP)- 2020.

"The students will be admitted through the common admission portal www.jkadmission.samarth.ac.in. Before applying online all prospective students are advised to visit our university website www.cussrinagar.edu.in," the notification reads. The college has advised the aspiring students to check Admission Notification No-01 – CUS of 2023 Academic Session 2023 for eligibility conditions

The notification reads that the students will be admitted to a Four Year Unde- Graduate Program (FYUGP)-with exit/entry in terms of certificate after one year, diploma after two years, degree after three years and degree with honours or research after four years.