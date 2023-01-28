AS College’s 2020-21 magazine replete with errors, questions over quality galore

Srinagar: The administration of the Amar Singh College (ASC) Srinagar has come under severe criticism over grave mistakes in the 2020-21 issue of its annual college magazine-Lala Rukh 2021.

The readers, mostly the college alumni, who have been provided with a copy of the magazine, have expressed their disappointment over the grave grammatical errors and other mistakes spotted on almost every page of the magazine.

The readers expressed their disappointment over the poor quality maintained by the college administration noting that the magazine is the face of the college and should reflect the high standards of education that the institution is known for.