ASER 2022: Students weak at reading, perform better in arithmetic

As per the report, the percentage of class 3rd students in government schools who can do subtraction or more was 59 22.8 percent in 2014, 20.2 percent in 2018 and 26.1 percent in 2022.

On the other hand the percentage of class 3rd students in private schools who can do subtraction or more was 59.2 percent in 2014, 55 percent in 2018 and 51.6 percent in 2022.

"Smaller gains for government school children can be seen in class 5th to 8th as well. Despite this, only one in four children in class 8th in government schools can do division in 2022 compared to one in two in private schools," the report reads.

The Key findings of the ASER-2022 report has revealed that only 0.5 percent of children in the age group of 6 to 14 years were not enrolled in schools.

"Among the enrolled students, the proportion of children in private schools is quite high (43.6) percent compared to other states," the report said.

As per the report, the enrollment in government schools has fallen and is currently 55.5 percent.

"Around 4.8 percent of children in the age group of 15-16 year olds in J&K are not enrolled in schools," it reads.

The report has also highlighted gender gaps in older children in terms of their enrollment in schools.

As per the report findings, the girls in the 15-16 year age group are more likely to be out of school than boys.

"In 2022, about 40 percent of all children in Grade III were at grade level in math and about 20 percent in reading," ASER report reads.

The report has highlighted that the department needs urgent help in acquiring foundational skills in literacy and numeracy besides requiring a big push in early grades to help children reach NIPUN Bharat goals in the next few years.

"While the proportion of those not enrolled anywhere has fallen, older girls still need to be brought back to school," the ASER report reads.

The report has however stated that a great deal of efforts are being made towards achieving goals for the foundational stage (age 3-8) as outlined in the NEP 2020.

"Rising enrolment in pre-school classes, fewer under age children going to Grade I, FLN notifications and widespread teacher training. The momentum must be maintained," it reads.

The ASER report has revealed that high efforts were needed in the classroom if all children are to achieve basic foundational literacy & numeracy by Grade Ill by 2025.