Aspirants left high and dry as BOPEE delays admission process of various courses

Srinagar: The J&K Board of Professional Entrance Examination (BOPEE) has delayed the first round of counseling for the qualified students for various professional courses, leaving the candidates in a state of despair.

The students who have qualified B Sc Nursing, JKCET engineering, B Pharma, NEET PG said the BOPEE has kept the first round of the counseling pending for last many months.

"Such inordinate delay by JKBOPEE has put the nursing, paramedical and NEET PG aspirants in quandary," the students complained to Greater Kashmir.

Notably, the J&K Students Association (JKSA) has also written to the newly appointed BOPEE Chairman R K Goyal to apprise him about the student grievances.

The JKSA stated that the students of the B.Sc nursing await the selection list of the examination which was conducted in June 2022 followed by its counselling in September.