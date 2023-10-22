Assistant Professor aspirants flag issue of wrong question paper distribution by JKPSC

Srinagar: The aspirants for post of Assistant Professor at Government College of Engineering and Technology (GCET) Safapora on Sunday complained that JK Public Service Commission (JKPSC) distributed wrong question papers among them that has marred their career prospectus.

The aspirants said the chaos and confusion reigned at the exam center as aspiring Assistant Professors were left shocked when they received the wrong question papers during the exam.

The exam was to be conducted for the post of Applied Science and Humanities advertised for GCET Safapora.

The candidates who had appeared to take the Physics and Chemistry examination were handed question papers for the Economics subject.

Instead of receiving the question papers relevant to their chosen subject, the examiners distributed wrong question papers among the candidates, exposing the lapses in the Commission, they said.

An aspirant complained to Greater Kashmir that they were asked to leave the exam hall ten minutes after the wrong question paper was distributed among the aspirants.

"Authorities collected back the question papers from the candidates in the examination hall and informed us to leave the hall," an aspirant said, wishing not to be named.