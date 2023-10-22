Assistant Professor aspirants flag issue of wrong question paper distribution by JKPSC

Srinagar: The aspirants for post of Assistant Professor at Government College of Engineering and Technology (GCET) Safapora on Sunday complained that JK Public Service Commission (JKPSC) distributed wrong question papers among them that has marred their career prospectus.
The aspirants said the chaos and confusion reigned at the exam center as aspiring Assistant Professors were left shocked when they received the wrong question papers during the exam.
The exam was to be conducted for the post of Applied Science and Humanities advertised for GCET Safapora.
The candidates who had appeared to take the Physics and Chemistry examination were handed question papers for the Economics subject.
Instead of receiving the question papers relevant to their chosen subject, the examiners distributed wrong question papers among the candidates, exposing the lapses in the Commission, they said.
An aspirant complained to Greater Kashmir that they were asked to leave the exam hall ten minutes after the wrong question paper was distributed among the aspirants.
"Authorities collected back the question papers from the candidates in the examination hall and informed us to leave the hall," an aspirant said, wishing not to be named.
Expressing their outrage and disappointment, the candidates, who had diligently prepared for the examination, questioned the J&KPSC's ability to maintain the sanctity and transparency of the exams they conduct.
"They have made a mockery of this competitive exam. Earlier PSC had to cancel exams of three subjects including Physics, Mathematics and Music because of some errors in the question papers set for the exam," the aspirant said.
Adding fuel to the fire, when some candidates examined the Economics question papers they had briefly received, they observed that handwritten corrections were made in the question paper, indicating that the papers had been tampered with or opened previously.
"This revelation raised significant concerns about the lack of transparency and secrecy in the exam process," the aspirants said.
The mix-up not only disrupted the candidates' concentration but also raised questions about the integrity of the entire examination process.
"Many aspirants had invested considerable time and effort in their preparations, and this incident has left them disillusioned. Besides locals, several outside candidates had also come to appear in the exam and had booked return tickets as well," the aspirants said.
The candidates said the government had advertised six posts of Applied Science and Humanities department for GCET Safapora.
"The PSC had uploaded subject wise syllabus on their website as well. But today wrong question papers were distributed among the candidates," the aspirants said.
Chairman JKPSC Satish Chandra when contacted said it was not an issue about the transparency of exam but there was confusion in the name of the post which included Applied Science and Humanities together.
"Post name was applied science and humanities which included Physics, Chemistry and Humanities. We prepared question paper and were expecting that all three subjects must have questions in same proportion but that was not the case," PSC Chairman told Greater Kashmir.
He said they asked the candidate to leave the examination hall and their examination will be conducted afresh.
"There cannot be a post having applied science and humanities as well. We will write to HED to separate it and make applied science and humanities separate subjects and after that we will conduct the exam afresh," he said.