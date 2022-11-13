Author Vinita Bakshi delivers extension lecture at KU

Srinagar, Nov 13: The Department of English University of Kashmir organised an extension lecture by Vinita Bakshi, author and social entrepreneur.

Founder of the non-profit organisation AAMBRA Foundation, Bakshi is involved with women’s empowerment and skill development.

She delivered a talk on “Is Fiction Dying?” which was attended by faculty , research scholars and students of the department.

The speaker deliberated on the adverse effects of technology on creative imagination and pointed out the need for "authentic expression" in a world

"where apps and emojis are being used for interpersonal communication".