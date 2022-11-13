Author Vinita Bakshi delivers extension lecture at KU

Srinagar, Nov 13: The Department of English University of Kashmir organised an extension lecture by Vinita Bakshi, author and social entrepreneur.
Founder of the non-profit organisation AAMBRA Foundation, Bakshi is involved with women’s empowerment and skill development.
She delivered a talk on “Is Fiction Dying?” which was attended by faculty , research scholars and students of the department.
The speaker deliberated on the adverse effects of technology on creative imagination and pointed out the need for "authentic expression" in a world
"where apps and emojis are being used for interpersonal communication".
Later, Bakshi read from her novel "31 Miles, Can We Ever Win Against Ourselves?". The novel is an indictment of urban middle class morality and
explores how technology has permeated our most personal and intimate spaces.
Dr Rafeeq Masoodi, former Additional Director General, Doordarshan New Delhi also shared the dais. Dr Masoodi, a
noted writer, spoke on the decline in the reading habits of the present generation. HOD English Prof Nusrat Bazaz was
also present. The proceedings of the event were conducted by Dr Iffat Maqbool, Associate Professor in the department.