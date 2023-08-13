Bandipora students celebrate India’s rich agricultural legacy

Srinagar: The sounds of patriotism echoed as the students of Government Middle School in TA Shah Zone, in north Kashmir’s Bandipora district, came together to create a touching short film featuring the timeless Hindi song "Mere Desh Ki Dharti".

Through the magic of music and cinema, they paid a heartfelt tribute to India's landscape and its treasures while embracing the spirit of patriotism.

In an innovative initiative aimed at promoting agriculture in India, the students combined their creative talents to produce a short film that beautifully captured the essence of the song. Under the guidance of their teachers, they not only brought the song to life but also visually depicted the importance of agriculture in the country's progress.

Asif Iqbal, the school's ReT teacher, said. "This project allowed our students to explore their artistic capabilities while also promoting a vital sector of our nation's economy. The students' enthusiasm and passion were truly inspiring."

Highlighting the significance of such initiatives in fostering holistic learning, he said, "This endeavour beautifully merged music, cinema, and social awareness. It's heartening to witness our students contribute to the promotion of a sector that plays a crucial role in our country's growth."

Azhar Ashiq Lone, one of the young actors in the short film, shared his experience saying, "We felt like we were a part of something meaningful. Singing and acting for a cause as important as promoting agriculture made us appreciate the hard work of our farmers even more."

"In this short film, we addressed and emphasized the importance of increased participation in agricultural activities, as it constitutes a significant portion of our nation's economy," said Aiman Mushtaq, another student involved in the project.