Beacon of Light

Patron

Prof Abdul Hamid Chalkoo (1939-2009)

Prof Chalkoo stands as an example of what he wanted the products of the school to be. Having an exemplary educational background which included an engineering degree from Osmania University Hyderabad and Master’s Degree from IIT Delhi in times when obtaining education from outside Kashmir was not a norm and a privilege of only a handful of people.

He worked as a Scientist at Cosmic Rays Research Laboratory Kodaikanal and Gulmarg.

Prof Chalkoo then taught at Regional Engineering College Srinagar (now NIT) for some years following which he went to Saudi Arabia to work in the Ministry of Telecommunications as a top-ranking official between 1980 and 1994.

A voluntary departure from Saudi Arabia and his return to his homeland led to the establishment of Beacon House. Travelling to different places widened his insight about education and that gave him a different outlook on perceiving things. He wanted his experiences and know-how to be shared and taken to scale. To serve this purpose, setting up a school was his sole idea.

Prof Chalkoo breathed his last on November 12, 2009 (23 Zi Qadah 1430).

Despite his death, Prof Chalkoo continues to be an inspiration for all those people who want to create a niche in the field of education.