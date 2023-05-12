BEI felicitates Affifa Batool on securing 1st rank in Orange Global Olympiad

Srinagar: Bilaliya Educational Institute (BEI) Friday felicitated Affifa Batool on securing first rank in the Orange Global Olympiad (OGO).

A statement of BEI issued here said that it is proud to announce that Affifa Batool, a young student from the 4th standard, had won the first rank in the all-India OGO in the Science stream held in New Delhi.

“The achievement is remarkable and a testament to her hard work and dedication,” the statement said.

It said that the BEI Chairman Manzoor Wangnoo congratulates Affifa Batool on her outstanding performance in the OGO.

He said that her success was an inspiration to all the students of the institute and serves as a reminder that hard work and dedication always pay off.