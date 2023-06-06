BGSBU launches PG Diploma in Journalism and Mass Communication

Prof. Akbar mentioned that this program aims at providing industry-driven coursework and hands-on experience to the students so that they gain the ability to put current events in context, understand global issues, and sharpen their storytelling skills across platforms making them highly sought after by employers from many industries and professions.

“The curriculum, training, and regular interaction of the students with stalwarts from the diverse fields of Journalism will strengthen our commitment to educating the next generation of diverse journalists,” said Prof. Akbar.

On the occasion, Prof. Akbar said that BGSB University, over the years, has emerged as a popular academic destination for students from across the country and created its own distinctive niche for academic pursuits in this hinterland.

He said that In the continuing task of nation-building, BGSB University is at the forefront to promote excellence in higher education through knowledge creation and dissemination.

Prof. Akbar said that this new academic program is yet another achievement of the University toward quality education and research.