BGSBU Teachers Association holds Iftar party at university campus

Srinagar: The Baba Ghulam Shah Badshah University (BGSBU) teachers association organised an Iftar party in the campus.

Setting an example of communal harmony, teachers and dignitaries cutting across the religions were invited to the Iftar party. Two special invitees on the occasion were Choudhary Naseem Liaqat, DDC Chairman Rajouri and Mehmood Choudhary District and Sessions Judge Rajouri.

Speaking on the occasion, the President BGSBU teachers association Dr. Parvez Abdulla said the party was organised by the faculty members of BGSBU for people of all religions to spread the message of peace, harmony and universal brotherhood.