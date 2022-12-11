BGSBU to celebrate 19th foundation day

“We have invited the former Vice Chancellors of BGSBU including Dr.Masud Choudhary and Prof. Javid Mussarat to be part of the gala celebrations on 15th December,” the statement reads. “We have also invited the incumbent Vice Chancellors of the various Universities of J&K and also the Directors of IIM, IIT, NIT, and IIIM “, said Prof Akbar, VC, BGSBU.

Prof Akbar also said, “This year for the very first time we have invited notable alumni from different fields. We will felicitate them for their remarkable contribution in various fields of life”.