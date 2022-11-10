BGSBU to hold Academic Council meeting on November 12

Rajouri: The Baba Ghulam Shah Badshah University ( BGSBU) will hold its Academic Council meeting on November 12 to discuss various important academic initiatives of the varsity.

This is for the first time that the university is holding the Academic Council Meeting in university campus Rajouri.

In an official statement, BGSB University administration said that academicians of national and international repute including some Vice Chancellors of prestigious universities have been invited to the meeting.

The meeting will be held under the chairmanship of Prof Akbar Masood, Vice Chancellor of BGSBU agi while terming this as an important meeting said that since the university has already implemented the NEP-2020, this meeting will provide us with an opportunity to discuss the framework for various important initiatives including the update of the curriculum as per NEP-2020.