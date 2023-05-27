BIAPT-2023 concludes at SKUAST-K

Srinagar: The six-day international workshop cum symposium ‘Biotechnological Interventions in Animal Production & Therapeutics’ (BIAPT-2023) concludes at Sher-e-Kashmir University of Agricultural Sciences and Technology of Kashmir concluded today at FVSc Shuhama campus.
Organised by the university’s Division of Animal Biotechnology under the sponsorship of the World Bank-funded National Agricultural Higher Education Project (NAHEP) for the institutional development of SKUAST-K, renowned national and international scientists participated in the six-day symposium.
The BIAPT-2023 brought together experts, researchers, young scientists, and academicians from various national and international institutes to discuss the latest techniques and developments in biotechnology and other interdisciplinary backgrounds.
Director Extension, Prof Dil Mohammad Makhdoomi, who was the chief guest at the valedictory function, highlighted the importance of biotechnological interventions for mankind through its diverse use in areas ranging from sustenance to value addition all the way to economic prosperity.
OSD to Vice Chancellor, Prof Azmat Alam Khan, talked about various initiatives taken by the university and highlighted the university's achievements under NAHEP. Director Planning and Monitoring Prof Haroon Rashid Naik was also present at the valedictory function.