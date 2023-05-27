BIAPT-2023 concludes at SKUAST-K

The BIAPT-2023 brought together experts, researchers, young scientists, and academicians from various national and international institutes to discuss the latest techniques and developments in biotechnology and other interdisciplinary backgrounds.

Director Extension, Prof Dil Mohammad Makhdoomi, who was the chief guest at the valedictory function, highlighted the importance of biotechnological interventions for mankind through its diverse use in areas ranging from sustenance to value addition all the way to economic prosperity.

OSD to Vice Chancellor, Prof Azmat Alam Khan, talked about various initiatives taken by the university and highlighted the university's achievements under NAHEP. Director Planning and Monitoring Prof Haroon Rashid Naik was also present at the valedictory function.