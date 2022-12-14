Big push to research at KU

The BORS meetings were held in the School of Law; School of Arts, Languages and Literatures; School of Biological Sciences; School of Education and Behavioral Sciences; School of Social Sciences; School of Applied Sciences and Technology and School of Earth and Environmental Sciences, while these meetings of the School of Business Studies and Centre of Central Asian Studies are lined up later this month and January 2023, respectively.

Vice-Chancellor Prof Nilofer Khan said the research promotion has been prioritised with sustained involvement of the Office of Dean Research, which is looking after both Research and Projects Units.

The Research Unit concerns admissions and registration of students to research programmes and issuance of academic clearances, while the latter is responsible for implementation of research projects, schemes and programmes funded by different external agencies.

Presently, the number of sanctioned projects in vogue is 166. These are sponsored by DST, DBT, ICAR, CSIR, among other important agencies.