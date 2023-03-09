Bizarre! Botany teachers for Economics classes, Maths for Philosophy, Zoology for Social Work

Srinagar: The degree colleges across Kashmir are facing a major crisis due to the lack of teaching faculty which has taken a heavy toll on the academics of the students.

This shortage of faculty has become a major concern, forcing the college authorities to come up with apparently “bizarre solutions” to address the problem.

Amid the shortage of the faculty, the authorities in Government Women's College, Baramulla have issued a circular where in the non-subject faculty have been assigned the duty of "engaging classes of the departments without staff".

As per the circular, the faculty of Education, Physical Education, and Sports Departments has been assigned the duty to engage the classes of Political Science Department.