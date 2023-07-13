Boosting of NEP-2020 implementation | JKHEC meeting at KU evolves slew of recommendations

Srinagar: A two-day meeting of the executive committee of J&K Higher Education Council (JKHEC) concluded at the University of Kashmir on Thursday, with whirlwind discussions strongly advocating for offering project-based and trans-disciplinary ‘Design your Degree’ programme that encourages young students to “produce knowledge economy.”

According to a press release, the members also deliberated and gave their recommendations and action points to further boost the implementation of NEP in its true spirit.

The meeting was held in continuation to the deliberations held at the J&KHEC meeting chaired by Lieutenant Governor ( Chancellor, J&K Universities), Manoj Sinha, on Wednesday, which discussed a range of issues related to J&K’s education sector which is undergoing a rapid transformation with the implementation of the National Education Policy-2020.

The EC meeting was chaired by Prof Dinesh Singh, Vice-Chairman, JKHEC, and was attended by its members including Commissioner/Secretary, Higher Education Department, J&K, i Alok Kumar; Vice-Chancellor, KU, Prof Nilofer Khan; VC Jammu University, Prof Umesh Rai; VC, Cluster University Jammu, Prof Bechan Lal; Prof Shakil A Romshoo, VC IUST; Prof Pragati Kumar, VC, SMVDU; Prof Qayyum Hussain, VC, Cluster University Srinagar; Prof Kavi Arya, Department of Computer Science and Engineering, IIT, Bombay; Prof Shobha Bagai, Director, Cluster Innovation Centre, University of Delhi; Prof (Dr) Yasmeen Ashai, Director Colleges, J&K; Dr Ravi Shanker Sharma, JKAS, Special Secretary, HED, J&K and Dr Sheikh Ajaz Bashir, Principal, Amar Singh College, Srinagar.

The Vice-Chancellors, Prof Kavi Arya and Dr Sheikh Ajaz Bashir gave detailed power-point presentations to highlight the progress made in their respective institutions with regard to implementation of the NEP-2020 and the way forward on this flagship policy to make the students reap its benefits.

After thorough deliberations, the meeting evolved a slew of resolutions—to be placed before the JKHEC—with regard to introduction of ‘Design Your Degree’ programme at the UG level, adoption of e-Yantra learning programme of IIT Bombay to harness talent of young students from J&K, formulating new pedagogy that fosters transdisciplinary learning in accordance with NEP-2020 objectives and devising learning programmes to be offered in online mode by institutions in a collaborative manner.

In his special remarks, Prof Singh laid emphasis on the need for academics across J&K’s institutions to “break the mould” and create new learning possibilities where knowledge becomes a driver of the economy. “J&K’s universities and colleges, with their vast potential and ability, can show the rest of the country a way in this endeavor,” Prof Singh said. He said the Chancellor has been overwhelmingly supportive of the new initiatives and reforms in J&K’s educator sector which aim to foster curiosity, communication skills and critical-thinking among youth, besides enabling institutions across the UT to enter into collaborations for academic progression and research.

The participating members unanimously endorsed the pressing need to promote project-based learning with special emphasis at the UG level to encourage students to develop their own startups and ventures.