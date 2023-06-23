BYJU’S CPP student from Baramulla secured 95.07 percentile in NEET

Baramulla: BYJU’S Career Plus Program (CPP), an exclusive initiative for India’s aspirational districts in collaboration with NITI Aayog, has enabled students from these remote locations to achieve impressive results in the NEET UG examination 2023.
A statement said that BYJU’S CPP student Mohammad Afzal Ganaie from Baramulla secured 95.07 percentile. The results were announced by the National Testing Agency on June 13.
Students hailing from economically backward backgrounds, who earlier had no means to prepare for one of the world’s toughest entrance exams, now could access BYJU’S high-quality tech-driven learning programs for free. Along with the support of BYJU’S fellows from CPP, 102 students out of the 195 who appeared, have qualified for the coveted exam with outstanding results. With 3 students scoring more than the 90 percentile, girls constitute about 61% of the qualifiers. GKNS