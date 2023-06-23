BYJU’S CPP student from Baramulla secured 95.07 percentile in NEET

Baramulla: BYJU’S Career Plus Program (CPP), an exclusive initiative for India’s aspirational districts in collaboration with NITI Aayog, has enabled students from these remote locations to achieve impressive results in the NEET UG examination 2023.

A statement said that BYJU’S CPP student Mohammad Afzal Ganaie from Baramulla secured 95.07 percentile. The results were announced by the National Testing Agency on June 13.